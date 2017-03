Tim Farron hasn’t put a foot wrong for the Lib Dems since 23 June by Stephen Tall on January 31, 2017

To get new blog-posts from me emailed direct to you sign up in the box on the right. Alternatively, subscribe to my RSS feed or follow me on Twitter @stephentall. Thanks for visiting!

I’ve been meaning to write something like this for a while, but it was a flippant tweet from a Sun journalist which eventually provoked me into tweeting a pat on the back to Tim Farron, a party leader I think the Westminster media casually and snobbishly dismisses because he doesn’t conform to their stereotype: