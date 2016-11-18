My must-reads this week November 18, 2016
by Stephen Tall on November 18, 2016
You can read all the articles that have caught my attention this week here: https://delicious.com/stephentall Below are a selection…
- Caroline Fiennes: How can we make impact measurement more useful?
Should charities do impact measurement? @carolinefiennes in provocative & thoughtful mood http://bit.ly/2gljLUd
- Universities accused of 'importing Sports Direct model' for lecturers' pay | UK news | The Guardian
Given long-standing issue of jobbing academics paid peanuts, more accurate to say Sports Direct imported unis’ model http://bit.ly/2fXBnE0
- Why We Need to Listen to Racists – ian leslie – Medium
Why We Need to Listen to Racists http://bit.ly/2eRseMb
- Why FiveThirtyEight Gave Trump A Better Chance Than Almost Anyone Else | FiveThirtyEight
Nate Silver, essential reading as ever, on why the media ignored what the polls were saying despite his warnings http://53eig.ht/2fKZ4gT
- Brexit: some legal, constitutional and financial unknowns – Commons Library briefing – UK Parliament
File under ¯\_(?)_/¯. The House of Commons attempts to explain Brexit http://bit.ly/2fX2ErJ
- What the Latest Nate Silver Controversy Teaches Us About Big Data
Sensible pre-election take on polling/data uncertainty: “Numbers are not magically correct because they’re numbers” http://for.tn/2g2vzd2