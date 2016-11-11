My must-reads this week November 11, 2016
by Stephen Tall on November 11, 2016
You can read all the articles that have caught my attention this week here: https://delicious.com/stephentall Below are a selection…
- Brexit: the problem with promising a second referendum | Stephen Tall
The problem with the Lib Dem position on vetoing Article 50 http://bit.ly/2fHgkDR (me, 6 weeks ago: argument still stands)
- How Half Of America Lost Its F**king Mind
This is a very good explainer of “the deplorables” ?How Half Of America Lost Its F**king Mind http://bit.ly/2forNHg
- Would Bernie Sanders have done better against Donald Trump?
#QTWTAIN (probably) from Stephen Bush ?”Would Bernie Sanders have done better against Donald Trump?” http://bit.ly/2eNZjZm
- Sign up for a free IFTTT account – IFTTT
This thread says it all, really. And says it all really well.
- What A Difference 2 Percentage Points Makes | FiveThirtyEight
Lots of garbage written abt US polls past 24 hrs. No surprise, Nate Silver’s got the most balanced, perceptive take http://53eig.ht/2fF96hP
- Nate Silver, Donald Trump and the polls (AKA: question data, doubt certainty) | Stephen Tall
Brief blog on something I can be emotionally detached about: pollsters and forecasters http://bit.ly/2fCaIun
- Nate Silver's model gives Trump an unusually high chance of winning. Could he be right? – Vox
If you want a *good* article about Nate Silver’s approach to polling try this from Vox (not the silly HuffPo one) http://bit.ly/2epCGqQ