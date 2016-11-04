My must-reads this week November 4, 2016
by Stephen Tall on November 4, 2016
You can read all the articles that have caught my attention this week here: https://delicious.com/stephentall Below are a selection…
- Sponsored: 64% off Code Black Drone with HD Camera
Our #1 Best-Selling Drone–Meet the Dark Night of the Sky!
- YouGov | Beware the phantom swings: why dramatic bounces in the polls aren't always what they seem
Fits my priors; makes sense ?Beware phantom swings: why dramatic bounces in the polls aren’t always what they seem http://bit.ly/2fsNhHc
- History proves private school bursaries will fail | News
Private school bursaries = “single least cost-effective social-mobility intervention of all those they had tested” http://bit.ly/2eiihoo
- StephenTall.org
The 3 Rs, the way they used to be: reading, *wroughting* and arithmetic http://bit.ly/2eCMMrU