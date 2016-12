For your delectation: the Oxford comma, a cartoon, two strippers, JFK, and Stalin by Stephen Tall on September 19, 2011

I’ve blogged before about the usefulness of the Oxford comma in avoiding inadvertent confusion. But sometimes a picture is worth many words, as this cartoon by ÆFerg shows:



(Hat-tip: this tweet from @Peterc.)

And there is glorious comments thread here for those who relish grammar pedantry that only teh Internets can unleash.